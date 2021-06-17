Summer Grillin’ with DeAnn Stephens and Garret Wymer (June 10, 2021)
Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/6078/deli-burgers
DELI BURGERS
Six ingredients are all you need to prepare these delicious, delectable deli burgers.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 8 ounces deli Corned Beef, coarsely chopped
- 6 slices Swiss cheese
- 3 tablespoons yellow mustard
- 2 ounces dill pickle slices
- 6 slices rye bread, toasted
COOKING:
- Combine Ground Beef and Corned Beef, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into six 1/2-inch thick patties.
- Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Evenly top with cheese during last minute of grilling. About 4 minutes before burgers are done, place bread on grid; grill until lightly toasted, turning once. Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
- Spread mustard over each slice of rye bread and cut in half. Place burger on one side of bread; top with pickles. Close sandwiches.
Cook’s Tip: Reduced-fat Swiss cheese may be substituted in this recipe.
Russian dressing may be substituted for mustard.
