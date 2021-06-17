Advertisement

Summer Grillin’ with DeAnn Stephens and Garrett Wymer (June 17, 2021)

By WKYT News Staff
Updated: 9 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer Grillin’ with DeAnn Stephens and Garrett Wymer (June 17, 2021)

Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/1859/grilled-top-round-steak-with-parmesan-asparagus

GRILLED TOP ROUND STEAK WITH PARMESAN ASPARAGUS

After soaking in a tasty vinegar-garlic marinade, this Top Round Steak is grilled alongside fresh asparagus.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 beef Top Round Steak, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)
  • 1 pound asparagus, trimmed
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons shaved Parmesan cheese
  • Hot cooked orzo (optional)

Marinade:

  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme
  • 2 teaspoons steak seasoning blend
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

COOKING:

  1. Combine Marinade ingredients in medium bowl. Place beef Top Round Steak and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally.
  2. Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Toss asparagus with oil. Place steak in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange asparagus around steak. Grill steak, covered, 10 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, times remain the same) for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning occasionally. (Do not overcook) Grill asparagus 6 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 8 to 12 minutes) or until crisp-tender, turning occasionally. Cook’s Tip: To make asparagus spears easier to turn on the grill, thread them ladder-style onto two 12-inch metal skewers. Insert a skewer about 1 inch from each end of spear, leaving small space between spears. Use tongs to turn entire asparagus “ladder” for even cooking.
  3. Immediately sprinkle cheese over asparagus. Carve steak into thin slices. Season with salt, as desired. Serve with asparagus and orzo, if desired.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

