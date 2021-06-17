Summer Grillin’ with DeAnn Stephens and Garrett Wymer (June 17, 2021)
Updated: 9 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer Grillin’ with DeAnn Stephens and Garrett Wymer (June 17, 2021)
Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/1859/grilled-top-round-steak-with-parmesan-asparagus
GRILLED TOP ROUND STEAK WITH PARMESAN ASPARAGUS
After soaking in a tasty vinegar-garlic marinade, this Top Round Steak is grilled alongside fresh asparagus.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 beef Top Round Steak, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)
- 1 pound asparagus, trimmed
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 3 tablespoons shaved Parmesan cheese
- Hot cooked orzo (optional)
Marinade:
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon fresh thyme
- 2 teaspoons steak seasoning blend
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
COOKING:
- Combine Marinade ingredients in medium bowl. Place beef Top Round Steak and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally.
- Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Toss asparagus with oil. Place steak in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange asparagus around steak. Grill steak, covered, 10 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, times remain the same) for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning occasionally. (Do not overcook) Grill asparagus 6 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 8 to 12 minutes) or until crisp-tender, turning occasionally. Cook’s Tip: To make asparagus spears easier to turn on the grill, thread them ladder-style onto two 12-inch metal skewers. Insert a skewer about 1 inch from each end of spear, leaving small space between spears. Use tongs to turn entire asparagus “ladder” for even cooking.
- Immediately sprinkle cheese over asparagus. Carve steak into thin slices. Season with salt, as desired. Serve with asparagus and orzo, if desired.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.