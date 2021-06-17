Summer Grillin’ with DeAnn Stephens and Kristen Kennedy (June 15, 2021)
Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/6081/old-south-burgers-with-peach-compote
OLD SOUTH BURGERS WITH PEACH COMPOTE
Looking for a fresh new way to serve burgers? This burger recipe layers on a flavorful peach compote that’s sure to please.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 1 cup diced peaches, fresh or frozen
- 1 cup diced sweet onion
- 1 cup Budweiser beer
- 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary
- 1/4 cup goat cheese
- 4 pre-baked biscuits, split
COOKING:
- To prepare peach compote, heat large skillet over medium heat until hot. Add peaches and onion; cook and stir until lightly browned about 5 minutes. Add beer, brown sugar and rosemary; bring to a boil. Cook until peaches and onion are soft and liquid is almost gone, 13 to 15 minutes; keep warm.
- Lightly shape ground beef into four 1/2-inch patties. Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
- Evenly spread goat cheese on bottom half of each biscuit; top with burgers. Evenly spoon peach compote over burgers. Close sandwiches.
