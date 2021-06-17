Advertisement

Summer Grillin’ with DeAnn Stephens and Kristen Kennedy (June 15, 2021)

By WKYT News Staff
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer Grillin’ with DeAnn Stephens and Kristen Kennedy (June 15, 2021)

Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/6081/old-south-burgers-with-peach-compote

OLD SOUTH BURGERS WITH PEACH COMPOTE

Looking for a fresh new way to serve burgers? This burger recipe layers on a flavorful peach compote that’s sure to please.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
  • 1 cup diced peaches, fresh or frozen
  • 1 cup diced sweet onion
  • 1 cup Budweiser beer
  • 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1/4 cup goat cheese
  • 4 pre-baked biscuits, split

COOKING:

  1. To prepare peach compote, heat large skillet over medium heat until hot. Add peaches and onion; cook and stir until lightly browned about 5 minutes. Add beer, brown sugar and rosemary; bring to a boil. Cook until peaches and onion are soft and liquid is almost gone, 13 to 15 minutes; keep warm.
  2. Lightly shape ground beef into four 1/2-inch patties. Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
  3. Evenly spread goat cheese on bottom half of each biscuit; top with burgers. Evenly spoon peach compote over burgers. Close sandwiches.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Lexington Wednesday afternoon.
Driver killed in crash after speeding away from Lexington officer; two others hurt
File image
Missing woman found safe in Madison County
The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Stanton Parks & Rec announces changes after fight at little league game
Lexington police investigate two armed robberies.
Man gets away with drawer full of cash in two Lexington armed robberies
The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game

Latest News

Summer Grillin’ with DeAnn Stephens and Garret Wymer (June 10, 2021)
Summer Grillin’ with DeAnn Stephens and Sam Dick (June 8, 2021)
Summer Grillin’ with DeAnn Stephens and Amber Philpott (June 3, 2021)
Summer Grillin’ with DeAnn Stephens and Katelyn Hawkins (June 1, 2021)