‘This is an illness that does not discriminate’: Campaign seeks to reduce stigma around addiction in Eastern Kentucky

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A new campaign has made its way to Eastern Kentucky. The ‘Art Reducing Stigma’ campaign seeks to provide a place for people affected by the opioid epidemic to tell their own stories and “humanize” addiction.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize that this is an illness that does not discriminate,” said director of University of Rochester Medicine’s Recovery Center of Excellence Christine Lasher. “There’s not a certain look or feel, there’s not an age, there’s not a socioeconomic status or other variable that dictates that you’re going to get addicted to these drugs”

The City of Prestonsburg, Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, and the Mountain Regional Prevention Center partnered with the University of Rochester (UR) on the campaign to de-stigmatize opioid use disorder by connecting to an in-house portrait artist.

“We’ve been looking for interesting ways in which to reach the community and bring that message home,” said Lasher. “One of the ways we’ve decided to do that is to create a connection to individuals associated with opioid use disorder and treatment- and to do that through the use of art.”

Charmaine Wheatley, UR Medicine’s Artist-in-Residence, sits down with people affected by the opioid pandemic and aids them through telling their own stories.

“I’m kind of a mirror in some ways,” said Wheatley. “I’m doing a portrait of you, I’m giving back what I see, what I hear, and the things that I think are uniquely you.”

De-stigmatization starts with humanization and, according to UR Recovery Center of Excellence officials, being heard and seen affirms someone’s existence and common humanity.

“Because these portraits aren’t so didactic, structured, and rigid, we can find identification,” said Wheatley. “We can find ourselves and see our common humanity in another person.”

Wheatley’s portraits from the campaign in Floyd County will be displayed at a later date at the Mountain Arts Center along with a workshop for the people to tell their stories. You can learn more about the ‘Art Reducing Stigma’ campaign on their website.

