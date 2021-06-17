Advertisement

Tropical storm warning issued for northern Gulf Coast

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as a potential tropical cyclone advanced toward the northern Gulf Coast.

The warning extends from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say heavy rainfall and flooding will likely be the most significant hazard, with the storm reaching the coast beginning on Friday.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards late Thursday issued a state of emergency due to the potential weather threats.

As of Thursday night, the storm was located about 455 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph.

Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Lexington Wednesday afternoon.
Driver killed in crash after speeding away from Lexington officer; two others hurt
File image
Missing woman found safe in Madison County
The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Stanton Parks & Rec announces changes after fight at little league game
Lexington police investigate two armed robberies.
Man gets away with drawer full of cash in two Lexington armed robberies
The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game

Latest News

Eviction moratorium set to expire at the end of the month
WATCH | Eviction moratorium set to expire at the end of the month
High court ruling cited in Kentucky child services dispute
WATCH|High court ruling cited in Kentucky child services dispute
Ky. will offer incentive to get people back to work, Beshear says
WATCH | Ky. will offer incentive to get people back to work, Beshear says
Inaugural SoulFeast Week gets underway in Lexington
WATCH | Inaugural SoulFeast Week gets underway in Lexington
It happened Thursday afternoon at the apartment complex on Winnie Street.
WATCH|Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Lexington shooting