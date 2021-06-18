Adam Burniston’s Forecast | An active pattern takes over the forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer-like air is taking back over the forecast with heat, humidity, and storm chances that could be strong to even severe.

We’ll keep primarily dry conditions through this evening, with a muggy feel continuing as southerly winds continue. Temperatures will be slow to cool through the 80s and back into the 70s for this evening and early tonight. Winds will continue out of the south around 8-15mph, with gusts of 20mph possible at times. As we get into later tonight and overnight, another storm chance will move into northern parts of the Commonwealth and stay mostly north of the I-64 corridor. Some of these storms could be strong to severe.

By Saturday morning, another line of storms will be moving in from the north to the south. Strong to severe storms will be possible again with this line of storms, but the threat should mostly stay along and north of the I-64 corridor and cover a little more of eastern Kentucky. After these storms pass in the morning, we’ll have some dry time in the early afternoon, but as we get highs into the mid-80s again with muggy conditions, a few more storms could fire up in the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will continue to surge out of the south around 8-15mph.

Isolated storms will stay in the forecast again for Sunday, but I believe many areas will experience more dry time than storm chances. However, by Monday and Tuesday, another cold front is expected to dive in from the northwest bringing showers and thunderstorms along with a cooldown. Temperatures will go from the 80s Sunday and Monday to the 70s by the middle and latter parts of the week. We also haven’t forgotten about the tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico. By later this evening or even tonight, Tropical Storm Claudette should form and impact the Louisiana coast by the weekend. Fortunately, we will miss any remnants impacting our forecast as that cold front comes through early next week.

