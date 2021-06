LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Board of Education has approved the new superintendent’s contract.

Dr. Demetrus Liggins will begin July 26 as part of the four-year contract.

The board said Dr. Liggins is very excited to come to Lexington.

He’s currently helping with the transition process at Greenville Independent School District in Texas.

