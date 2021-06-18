Gov. Beshear reports 211 new COVID-19 cases; 2.09% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 211 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 463,337 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.09% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 42 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were twp reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. That brings the state total to 7,180.

As of Friday, 209 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 56 are in the ICU, and 28 are on ventilators.

The governor says 2,145,763 Kentuckians have at least received their first dose of the vaccine.

