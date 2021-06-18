Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Change takes shape

By Jim Caldwell
Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The end of a really nice stretch of weather is finally here.

We have been tracking some very nice weather here lately. You will notice that today will feature a little more heat & more humidity. This will be the case all weekend long. A wave of energy brings showers & thunderstorms to our area later tonight. There is a chance that we will see some strong storms late tonight.

Breaking down the storms:

- Storms will increase from the northwest

- Most will drop in toward the southeast

- Extreme northern parts of Kentucky will be the targeted zone

- Some will spill over and reach central Kentucky

- High winds and heavy rain likely

The weekend keeps rain chances going. If it isn’t raining, it will be humid. With an approaching tropical system stirring around the deep south, this will mean more moisture for us. It doesn’t look like the system passes directly over us, but it will have enough influence to keep the humidity high and the air uncomfortable.

Take care of each other.

