Johnson County native releases third studio album, recorded through Appalshop’s label

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Through the record label June Appal Recordings, Appalshop employee and Johnson County Native Brett Ratliff was able to release his third studio album Thursday.

Produced over six months the album, titled “Whitesburg, KY,” pays homage to the city as well as Ratliff’s influences and teachers, many of whom have connections to Appalshop personally.

These include Sarah Ogan Gunning, subject of a 1988 Appalshop film; Si Kahn, who released his own album on June Appal in 1975; George Gibson, whose June Appal release followed in 2000; and Mike Seeger, whose had several performances archived at Appalshop.

The album consists of 12 covers of traditional Appalachian folk tunes and one original track titled Glory Up Above. Appalshop Executive Assistant Laura Hughes said they love being able to help artists in the creative process.

“But also having one of our own be able to do the work and create something that we can put out into the world, it’s very exciting,” Hughes said.

Ratliff said the album celebrates a city that made a personal impact on his journey as an artist.

“Was just a way to pay homage to what the place has meant in my life. It’s been a very important art town in East Kentucky,” Ratliff said.

With the album’s goal in mind, Ratliff said he hopes the covers keep Appalachian history in people’s minds.

“Not only learn the music in order to have fun and perform it but also in order to teach it and pass along and to make sure that those songs and those tunes continue to be played in the mountains,” Ratliff said.

Hughes said it is nice to see their staff branch out creatively.

“Generally, it’s people that we have relationships within music. We find each other,” Hughes said.

Ratliff said even though made for a niche audience, the album has already seen a great response.

“Being folk music and even more specifically than folk music, being traditional music and even more specifically than that, being music that is traditional to East Kentucky. Just because it’s not in the mainstream, doesn’t mean that people across the world aren’t interested in it,” Ratliff said.

Ratliff said he was thankful for Appalshop giving him the opportunity.

“I’m incredibly honored to be on a record label with such an incredible and rich legacy,” Ratliff said.

Hughes said they hope to release a version of the album on vinyl.

Hughes said they hope to release a version of the album on vinyl.

