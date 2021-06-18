Kentucky Newsmakers 6/20: Ky. League of Cities Executive Director, CEO J.D. Chaney; Ky. CPE President Dr. Aaron Thompson

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky League of Cities Executive Director and CEO J.D. Chaney and Kentucky’s Council on Postsecondary Education President Dr. Aaron Thompson.

Billions of dollars in relief funds are coming to Kentucky and some of it is going to local governments, but there are tight strings attached and tough rules about how it can be spent.

Despite what may be our dated image, most Kentuckians live in a city or town. The Kentucky League of Cities helps city halls around the state with a large menu of resources. This week, the league’s executive director and CEO JD Chaney testified in Frankfort about how the money can be applied and what challenges our cities are facing right now. Chaney joins us to discuss.

If the question is economic success, is the answer college? Kentucky’s colleges and universities found ways to innovate and keep going even as COVID-19 shut down many businesses around the country. Now, most campuses are focused on returning to a new normal in the fall.

What role can higher education play in getting the workforce matched to all the jobs out there right now? And how do schools move forward in a controversial time and balance free speech with concerns of some ideas being stymied? Dr. Aaron Thompson seems to have lived his life preparing for this moment. He grew up poor in Appalachia, became a sociology professor and speaks around the country and now oversees Kentucky’s colleges and universities. He joins us on this week’s Newsmakers.

