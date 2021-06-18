Lexington city pools expanding their hours
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Lexington has announced they’re able to expand pool hours, starting Monday, June 21.
Here are the new hours that start next week:
- Shillito, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday-Saturday; Noon – 6 p.m., Sunday
- Woodland, Noon – 8 p.m., Monday-Saturday; Noon – 6 p.m., Sunday
- Castlewood, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday-Saturday; Noon – 6 p.m., Sunday
- Douglass, Noon – 6 p.m., Monday-Saturday; 1 – 6 p.m., Sunday
The city says Tates Creek Pool will re-open on Saturday, June 19. Operating hours at Tates Creek next week will be 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday-Saturday; Noon – 6 p.m., Sunday.
