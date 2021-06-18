Advertisement

Lexington city pools expanding their hours

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Lexington has announced they’re able to expand pool hours, starting Monday, June 21.

Here are the new hours that start next week:

  • Shillito, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday-Saturday; Noon – 6 p.m., Sunday
  • Woodland, Noon – 8 p.m., Monday-Saturday; Noon – 6 p.m., Sunday
  • Castlewood, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday-Saturday; Noon – 6 p.m., Sunday
  • Douglass, Noon – 6 p.m., Monday-Saturday; 1 – 6 p.m., Sunday

The city says Tates Creek Pool will re-open on Saturday, June 19. Operating hours at Tates Creek next week will be 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday-Saturday; Noon – 6 p.m., Sunday.

