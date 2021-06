LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are trying to find the person who hit a man with their car and drove off.

It happened just after one Friday morning at North Broadway and Loudon.

Here’s a picture of the scene from the LFUCG live drive camera:

Police found a man in the road. He told them a newer model, maroon SUV hit him.

The man is expected to be okay.

