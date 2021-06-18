Advertisement

Man shot and killed by police after standoff in Covington

A suspect is firing at police in Covington.
A suspect is firing at police in Covington.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man has died after an hours-long swat situation in Covington Thursday night.

Daniel Ray was shot by police a little after 11:30 p.m., according to Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders.

Ray later died from his injuries at UC Medical Center, officials say.

Sanders says Ray was wanted for 12 counts of attempted murder of police officers for shooting at the officers earlier in the evening.

The situation took place near Decoursey Avenue and East 31th Street.

Neighbors say at least three police cruisers pulled up to the house around 8:45 p.m.

A SWAT team arrived on scene around 9:50 p.m.

Several loud bangs believed to be flash-bang grenades started sounding around 10:45 p.m.

