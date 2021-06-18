Man shot and killed by police after standoff in Covington

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man has died after an hours-long swat situation in Covington Thursday night.

Daniel Ray was shot by police a little after 11:30 p.m., according to Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders.

Ray later died from his injuries at UC Medical Center, officials say.

Sanders says Ray was wanted for 12 counts of attempted murder of police officers for shooting at the officers earlier in the evening.

The situation took place near Decoursey Avenue and East 31th Street.

Neighbors say at least three police cruisers pulled up to the house around 8:45 p.m.

A SWAT team arrived on scene around 9:50 p.m.

Several loud bangs believed to be flash-bang grenades started sounding around 10:45 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.