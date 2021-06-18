Mystery surrounds deadly Lincoln County hit-and-run

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials in southern Kentucky have a mystery on their hands with a hit-and-run investigation.

Kiwanda Freeman was walking along Fall Lick Road, either late Sunday, June 6 or early on Monday, June 7, when police say he was hit. He was found dead the next morning.

It’s still a mystery who did it and why.

Mystery surrounds deadly hit and run in Lincoln County. More at 12 and later @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/wovzFfWSQ4 — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) June 18, 2021

Relatives say the 46-year-old man left his Georgia home because he wanted to go to Washington, DC. Receipts found with him show that he had been in central Kentucky for several days and had been staying in various motels in the area.

For some reason, his travels took him to a very rural and remote area where he was hit.

“It’s a unique situation,” said Det. Rob Oney. “He’s out of place. We did get his tox (toxicology) back, no illicit drugs or alcohol in his system.”

The sheriff’s detective tells us Freeman died of blunt force trauma and they did find evidence of some kind of vehicle impact as well.

If you have any information regarding the hit and run you can call the sheriff’s office at 606-365-2696.

Freeman’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

