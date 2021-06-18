Advertisement

Overpayment Waiver available for unemployment insurance claimants

Money File/AP
Money File/AP
By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Overpayment waivers are now available for unemployment insurance claimants who were overpaid benefits in 2020.

Those affected can apply for a waiver that may clear them from having to repay those funds.

The Kentucky Office of Unemployment mailed the notice of determination letters to nearly 14,000 UI claimants who were identified as having been overpaid between Jan. 27 and Dec. 31, 2020 on Friday. The letters explain how much you were overpaid and include instructions on how to apply for the waiver, either online or by completing an enclosed form.

Governor Andy Beshear said that early in the pandemic the federal government asked state unemployment offices to get benefit payments in the hands of millions of people as quickly as possible. Weeks later, as guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor changed, some people who received benefits were deemed ineligible and asked to repay those funds.

“I have fought for this waiver because it is the right thing to do,” the Governor said. “Without it, a lot of Kentuckians would have received collection notices during a pandemic, and in many cases the money they received has already been spent, creating an additional hardship for folks in the toughest of times.”

Claimants have 30 days from the date postmarked on the letter to apply for the letter. They must attest that the overpayment was the result of no fault of their own and that recovery of the funds would be contrary to equity and good conscience.

The agency recommends that claimants apply online to speed up the process.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened Thursday afternoon at the apartment complex on Winnie Street.
Name of man who died after Lexington shooting released
Governor Beshear held the first of what he is calling weekly “Team Kentucky Updates” Thursday...
Ky. will offer incentive to get people back to work, Beshear says
Now Hiring: Kentucky businesses looking for employees
WKYT anchor and political editor Bill Bryant
Bill Bryant to join WKYT evening team after Sam Dick’s retirement
File image
Police: Man found shot in Lexington

Latest News

File image
Report: Federal jury finds Pulaski Co. constables guilty
Last month, two performers at the UK College of Fine Arts discovered their lockers had been...
Two UK music students’ instruments worth thousands of dollars stolen from their lockers
What to do if you encounter a bear
WATCH | What to do if you encounter a bear
Mystery surrounds deadly Lincoln County hit-and-run
WATCH | Mystery surrounds deadly Lincoln County hit-and-run
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (6/18/2021)
WATCH|Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (6/18/2021)