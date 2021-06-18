Advertisement

The Plantory in Lexington hosts Juneteenth celebration

By Chelsea Jones
Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday on Thursday.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery.

Now that it’s a federal holiday, many in the Lexington community are celebrating by supporting Black-owned businesses.

The Plantory, located on Vine Street on the fourth floor of the Old National Bank Building, hosted a Juneteenth celebration where people can come and learn about the holiday. The event had art and historical exhibits. There were also performances, music and food.

Several Black business owners showcased popular items on their menus.

Many people told us they’re excited about the exposure.

“A lot of the Black-owned businesses, bakers, abs caterers are in their own communities and they’re not making the money to stay sustainable,” said The Plantory’s program director, Shawn Bumpase. “That’s what The Plantory is here for. We help businesses and organizations stay sustainable.”

Rep. George Brown Jr. says he has begun the process of requesting a Juneteenth bill to mirror the federal legislation on the state level. The bill was pre-filed Friday morning.

