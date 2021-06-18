Advertisement

Report: Federal jury finds Pulaski Co. constables guilty

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A federal jury found two Pulaski County constables guilty.

Gary Baldock and Michael Wallace were facing conspiracy against civil rights and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine charges.

The Commonwealth Journal reports the jury found the men guilty this afternoon.

Sentencing for both men set for October 18.

They could face up to 10 years on the conspiracy charge, and even more time on the others.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened Thursday afternoon at the apartment complex on Winnie Street.
Name of man who died after Lexington shooting released
Governor Beshear held the first of what he is calling weekly “Team Kentucky Updates” Thursday...
Ky. will offer incentive to get people back to work, Beshear says
Now Hiring: Kentucky businesses looking for employees
WKYT anchor and political editor Bill Bryant
Bill Bryant to join WKYT evening team after Sam Dick’s retirement
File image
Police: Man found shot in Lexington

Latest News

Last month, two performers at the UK College of Fine Arts discovered their lockers had been...
Two UK music students’ instruments worth thousands of dollars stolen from their lockers
What to do if you encounter a bear
WATCH | What to do if you encounter a bear
Mystery surrounds deadly Lincoln County hit-and-run
WATCH | Mystery surrounds deadly Lincoln County hit-and-run
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (6/18/2021)
WATCH|Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (6/18/2021)