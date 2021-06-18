SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County Schools has a new superintendent.

Billy Parker was selected in a unanimous vote at a board of education meeting on Thursday night.

Parker isn’t new to a leadership role within the district. He is currently the assistant superintendent of operations.

Scott County Schools has a new superintendent. Billy Parker was selected in a unanimous vote at a board of education meeting on Thursday night. (Scott County Schools)

Previously, he served as director of facilities and human resources and interim director of transportation. Parker was also principal at both Elkhorn Elementary School in Frankfort and Kit Carson Elementary School in Richmond.

Diana Brooker, chair of the Scott County School Board, says the district is focused on three things: culture, continuity and student achievement.

Criteria she says Parker lines up perfectly with. Plus, as a Scott County native and 1996 Scott County High School graduate, working with the district couldn’t feel more personal.

“He not only graduated from here, but he is also a graduate of Georgetown as well here in our community and what Billy Parker, one of his strong suits, is the culture and the leadership that he can bring in a very personable and yet a very strong leadership style,” Brooker said.

Brooker says the past seven to eight months have been dedicated to a COVID-19 recovery plan. She says that plan will be in motion for the next one to three years.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.