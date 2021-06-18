Advertisement

Scott County Schools has a new superintendent

By Grace Finerman
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County Schools has a new superintendent.

Billy Parker was selected in a unanimous vote at a board of education meeting on Thursday night.

Parker isn’t new to a leadership role within the district. He is currently the assistant superintendent of operations.

Scott County Schools has a new superintendent. Billy Parker was selected in a unanimous vote at...
Scott County Schools has a new superintendent. Billy Parker was selected in a unanimous vote at a board of education meeting on Thursday night.(Scott County Schools)

Previously, he served as director of facilities and human resources and interim director of transportation. Parker was also principal at both Elkhorn Elementary School in Frankfort and Kit Carson Elementary School in Richmond.

Diana Brooker, chair of the Scott County School Board, says the district is focused on three things: culture, continuity and student achievement.

Criteria she says Parker lines up perfectly with. Plus, as a Scott County native and 1996 Scott County High School graduate, working with the district couldn’t feel more personal.

“He not only graduated from here, but he is also a graduate of Georgetown as well here in our community and what Billy Parker, one of his strong suits, is the culture and the leadership that he can bring in a very personable and yet a very strong leadership style,” Brooker said.

Brooker says the past seven to eight months have been dedicated to a COVID-19 recovery plan. She says that plan will be in motion for the next one to three years.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened Thursday afternoon at the apartment complex on Winnie Street.
Man dies after Lexington shooting
Governor Beshear held the first of what he is calling weekly “Team Kentucky Updates” Thursday...
Ky. will offer incentive to get people back to work, Beshear says
Now Hiring: Kentucky businesses looking for employees
File image
Police: Man found shot in Lexington
WKYT anchor and political editor Bill Bryant
Bill Bryant to join WKYT evening team after Sam Dick’s retirement

Latest News

UK’s T.J. Collett named 2021 Senior CLASS Award winner
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made daughter bury 4-year-old sister in Charlotte backyard
The Plantory hosted a Juneteenth celebration where people can come and learn about the holiday....
The Plantory in Lexington hosts Juneteenth celebration
Kiwanda Freeman was walking along Fall Lick Road, either late Sunday, June 6 or early on...
Mystery surrounds deadly Lincoln County hit-and-run