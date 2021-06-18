Two UK music students’ instruments worth thousands of dollars stolen from their lockers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Last month, two performers at the UK College of Fine Arts discovered their lockers had been broken into. The thief got away with two instruments worth thousands of dollars.

An empty locker was not what JuRang Kim expected to find a day after violin practice.

“I came back the day after to practice again and then the lock was gone. I can’t forget the moment because I was so shocked. I just really hope the instrument will be still in there. And then I opened it and it was gone,” Kim said.

Soon, she’d learn she wasn’t the only victim.

“The person had to have known exactly what was in there,” Colleen Scott said.

Colleen Scott’s oboe, reeds, and equipment were taken from her locker.

“We searched and searched and we found the perfect one for me in my freshman year,” Scott said.

Kim’s parents bought her violin more than 10 years ago, while they were missionaries in Mongolia.

“As a violinist I can’t sing, so I can’t deliver the words. But with the instrument I could deliver the music to others. Also the time I spend more with it, it really becomes my voice,” Kim said.

They’ve filed a report with campus police, but Kim said they were told security cameras didn’t catch anything.

Scott had insurance on her oboe, but still has a deductible on her other equipment to replace.

Kim’s husband is a seminary student who donated one of his kidneys to his father last year. She says they don’t have the money for a new violin right now.

“I think at least $30,000, I will need to replace. But I don’t know even with that money if I can find the same kind of instrument,” Kim said.

They hope their GoFundMe fundraiser will help replace the pieces of themselves that were stolen.

While they have lost a lot, the two say they’ve also gained something unexpected.

“So like we had seen each other but you know it was really through this that we formed a friendship, so that’s been one plus, this whole disaster is a new friendship,” Scott said.

The two said if their fundraiser is successful they plan to record a duet together as a way to say thank you.

