Advertisement

What to do if you encounter a bear

By Ally Blake
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A black bear was recently spotted in a Whitley County neighborhood.

Early May, through June, is peak bear season across Kentucky. After hibernating in the winter they are more active than ever.

WKYT’s Ally Blake spoke with fish and wildlife on what to do if you see one in your backyard.

RELATED: Bear killed after attacking sleeping teen at Great Smoky Mountains campsite

“Bear come out of their dens, they are hungry. Couple that with mating season, they are definitely on the move,” said John Hast.

Hast is the bear program coordinator for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife. He says Whitley County is smack in the middle of frequent Kentucky bear sightings.

“Lake Cumberland and Ashland. Maybe a little bit more north than that, basically everything on the east of that line is gonna have plenty of bears,” Hast said,

Even last summer, there was a bear found in downtown Lexington. So, it’s important to know what to do in situations when you see a bear.

“But number one, don’t approach them. Absolutely never feed them,” Hast said. “The old adage is a fed bear is a dead bear.”

By feeding the bear you can make them lose their fear of humans and that can lead to trouble.

“If they’re close or in the direction you need to go, make some noise,” Hast said.

Black bears found in Kentucky usually don’t like loud noises and will retreat to the woods.

“Majority of those reports center around bear getting into garbage,” Hast said. “So, that’s always something we remind people to be mindful of in the summer.”

It’s important during the summer to make sure your garbage is secure so a bear doesn’t get an easy meal and comes back to your home for more.

If you see a bear, it’s important to call the authorities and fish and wildlife.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened Thursday afternoon at the apartment complex on Winnie Street.
Name of man who died after Lexington shooting released
Governor Beshear held the first of what he is calling weekly “Team Kentucky Updates” Thursday...
Ky. will offer incentive to get people back to work, Beshear says
Now Hiring: Kentucky businesses looking for employees
WKYT anchor and political editor Bill Bryant
Bill Bryant to join WKYT evening team after Sam Dick’s retirement
File image
Police: Man found shot in Lexington

Latest News

File image
Report: Federal jury finds Pulaski Co. constables guilty
Last month, two performers at the UK College of Fine Arts discovered their lockers had been...
Two UK music students’ instruments worth thousands of dollars stolen from their lockers
What to do if you encounter a bear
WATCH | What to do if you encounter a bear
Mystery surrounds deadly Lincoln County hit-and-run
WATCH | Mystery surrounds deadly Lincoln County hit-and-run
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (6/18/2021)
WATCH|Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (6/18/2021)