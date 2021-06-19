Ally Blake’s Forecast | A calm, warm evening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Good evening! Dry air won out today and kept the majority of us dry and warm.

Later this evening temps will be warm in the 70′s and the humidity sticks around with partly cloudy skies. Today is the last official day of spring, so I hope you are ready for summer because it is right around the corner.

Sunday looks to start off partly cloudy with temps in the upper 60′s and high humidity levels. The chance of showers and storms will be around, so be mindful if making any outdoor plans for Father’s Day. Highs will be again close to the mid 80′s, but add in the muggier air and you may want to watch golf inside with your day for the holiday versus playing golf outside. Overall the morning and midday will be the best time for outdoor plans.

Monday looks to be similar starting off-dry, it will be a tad less humid and warm, but a cold front will come through late. This will drop temps significantly into Tuesday. Additionally, Tuesday looks to be wet and high only in the low 70′s and lows in the 50′s. Wednesday into Thursday, we will rebound with sunny skies and temps moving into the upper 70′s and low 80′s before our next system rolls on through!

Tropical Update: This afternoon during the 4:00 PM update from the National Hurricane Center, tropical storm Claudette was downgraded to a tropical depression. Claudette is currently moving through the Deep South with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The storm is located about 45 miles from New Orleans and looks to stay in the Deep South for most of its lifetime before skirting off of the Carolina coast. **This storm does not look to have any impacts on Kentucky as of now**

