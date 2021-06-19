Ally Blake’s Forecast | First Alert Weather Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning! It is a First Alert Weather Day and we are in for some showers and storms in the forecast for today.

Y’all there is a lot going on weather-wise and I’ll break it down for you. The storm threat will mainly impact locations north of I-64 for the earlier portion of the day. The main threat with this line will be damaging winds and heavy rain. Temperatures will also stay warm and muggy in the 80′s, but as the rain moves on through it will cool down locations that see heavier bands. This will not be an all-day washout, but just something to keep in mind and stay weather aware. Also, as the energy tries to exit out of our region, it will try to produce some pop-up and isolated showers later in the day today and into Sunday.

Sunday looks to start off partly cloudy with temps in the upper 60′s and high humidity levels. The chance of showers and storms will be around, so be mindful if making any outdoor plans for Father’s Day. Highs will be again close to the mid 80′s, but add in the muggier air and you may want to watch golf inside with your day for the holiday versus playing golf outside.

Monday looks to be similar starting off-dry, it will be a tad less humid and warm, but a cold front will come through late. This will drop temps significantly into Tuesday. Additionally, Tuesday looks to be wet and high only in the low 70′s and lows in the 50′s. Wednesday into Thursday, we will rebound with sunny skies and temps moving into the upper 70′s and low 80′s before our next system rolls on through!

Tropical Update: This morning during the 5:00 AM update from the National Hurricane Center, potential tropical cyclone three was upgraded to tropical storm, Claudette. Claudette is currently churning up the Gulf of Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. The storm is located about 45 miles from New Orleans and looks to stay in the Deep South for most of its lifetime before skirting off of the Carolina coast. **This storm does not look to have any impacts on Kentucky as of now**

