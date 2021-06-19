One dead in early morning shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating after a shooting closed several downtown streets and left a man dead.

Police say they got a call of shots fired around 1:40 near the intersection of West Short Street and North Mill Street.

When they arrived at the scene, they say they found a man in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was taken to UK Medical Center.

The Fayette County coroner’s office says that the man, 30-year-old Raymar Alvester Webb was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say there was a large crowd at the scene, but do not have any suspect information.

Several shell casings were found in the area.

Parts of Short Street, Mill Street, and North Broadway were closed as part of the investigation.

This is the city’s 20th homicide of the year.

