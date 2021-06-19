Advertisement

One dead in early morning shooting

Police were called to the scene of a shooting at the corner of Mill and Short streets early Saturday morning.
Police were called to the scene of a shooting at the corner of Mill and Short streets early Saturday morning.(WKYT)
By Clark Embree
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating after a shooting closed several downtown streets and left a man dead.

Police say they got a call of shots fired around 1:40 near the intersection of West Short Street and North Mill Street.

When they arrived at the scene, they say they found a man in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was taken to UK Medical Center.

The Fayette County coroner’s office says that the man, 30-year-old Raymar Alvester Webb was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say there was a large crowd at the scene, but do not have any suspect information.

Several shell casings were found in the area.

Parts of Short Street, Mill Street, and North Broadway were closed as part of the investigation.

This is the city’s 20th homicide of the year.

