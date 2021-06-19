Lewis County keeps Cinderella’s dream alive, beats Boyle County 6-2

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kayla Sullivan said she was nervous the entire game, but when Lewis County needed the biggest hit in school history, the sophomore was as steady as a senior. With the game tied 1-1, Sullivan smacked a bases loaded triple in the 6th inning of the Lady Lions’ 6-2 win over Boyle County in the Kentucky High School Softball state quarterfinals Friday at John Cropp Stadium.

“I had a 2-2 count, I think, said Sullivan of game-changing hit. “It’s was an outside pitch and I just hit. I knew that it wasn’t going to be a high pitch because she tried that and it didn’t really work. She’s a really good pitcher, but I knew it was going to be right down the middle or outside.”

Lewis County tacked on two more runs for good measure in the 7th inning. Emily Cole blasted her fourth home run of the year in the 4th inning to tie the game. Cole also got the win to improve to 22-4 on the season. Lewis County (23-8) moves on to the state semifinals for the first time in school history. Boyle County ends their run at 28-7.

Lewis County plays Daviess County in the semifinals. It’s the first trip for either school in the Softball Final Four.

