Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman celebrates Juneteenth in video message to Kentuckians

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On June 19, 1865 union soldiers rode into Galveston, Texas to deliver a message of freedom to enslaved African Americans.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman delivered a video message to Kentuckians on Saturday discussing the importance of the Juneteenth federal holiday.

“The Juneteenth holiday provides us with the opportunity to reflect on our pass, learn from the failings of our predecessors and move towards a more inclusive and diverse Commonwealth,” she said.

“This Juneteenth, I hope that everyone takes time to think about what freedom really means,” she said. “If we don’t all share the same freedoms, none of us can truly be free. Happy Juneteenth, Team Kentucky.”

You can watch the video below:

