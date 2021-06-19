Midway hosts Woodford County’s annual Juneteenth event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For Kentuckians celebrating Juneteenth, this year could feel momentous.

They’ll be celebrating it as a federal holiday… for the first time.

“I see more celebrations, more collaborations,” says Midway Juneteenth Festival organizer Milan Bush. “I think people are recognizing the power of Black people.”

For Bush, the declaration of the federal holiday is timely. She references the outcry after the tragic deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. But, Bush also sees our current moment as a time for celebration.

“Being able to celebrate in a time, while during a pandemic, but now at a time where we can have celebrations again,” Bush says.

The event in Midway featured performances and vendors.

For Bush, the holiday is of course about celebrating black culture. It’s also about a bright future.

“Joy, that we are not just thinking about this event as ending enslaved people’s lives but also thinking about the joy that bring in remembering who they are and recognize not just black people as a unit of people but as individuals,” Bush says.

Last year’s Juneteenth celebration in Woodford County was in Versailles. Bush says from now on, the event will be at this year’s location in Midway.

