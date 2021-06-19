Advertisement

Midway hosts Woodford County’s annual Juneteenth event

The city of Midway hosted a Juneteenth Festival Saturday
The city of Midway hosted a Juneteenth Festival Saturday(Grace Finerman/WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For Kentuckians celebrating Juneteenth, this year could feel momentous.

They’ll be celebrating it as a federal holiday… for the first time.

“I see more celebrations, more collaborations,” says Midway Juneteenth Festival organizer Milan Bush. “I think people are recognizing the power of Black people.”

For Bush, the declaration of the federal holiday is timely. She references the outcry after the tragic deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. But, Bush also sees our current moment as a time for celebration.

“Being able to celebrate in a time, while during a pandemic, but now at a time where we can have celebrations again,” Bush says.

The event in Midway featured performances and vendors.

For Bush, the holiday is of course about celebrating black culture. It’s also about a bright future.

“Joy, that we are not just thinking about this event as ending enslaved people’s lives but also thinking about the joy that bring in remembering who they are and recognize not just black people as a unit of people but as individuals,” Bush says.

Last year’s Juneteenth celebration in Woodford County was in Versailles. Bush says from now on, the event will be at this year’s location in Midway.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened Thursday afternoon at the apartment complex on Winnie Street.
Name of man who died after Lexington shooting released
Police were called to the scene of a shooting at the corner of Mill and Short streets early...
One dead in early morning shooting
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Bear killed after attacking sleeping teen at Great Smoky Mountains campsite
When you work on a 22-acre property, surrounded by horse farms and farmland, you’re going to...
WKYT station cat, ‘George,’ reunited with family after six years
Strong to severe storms will be possible later tonight mainly along and north of the I-64...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | An active pattern takes over the forecast

Latest News

Lt. Gov Jacqueline Coleman celebrates Juneteenth in video message to Kentuckians
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman celebrates Juneteenth in video message to Kentuckians
First Alert Weather Day
Ally Blake’s Forecast | First Alert Weather Day
Police were called to the scene of a shooting at the corner of Mill and Short streets early...
One dead in early morning shooting
The Jessamine County community gathered at Clinton Hayden Park Friday for its inaugural...
‘I think we should try to embrace it.’ Nicholasville hosts first ever Juneteenth celebration