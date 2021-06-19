Advertisement

Officials in Pulaski County preparing for 28th Master Musicians Festival, Somerset native chosen as featured artist

By Chas Jenkins
Updated: 4 hours ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - With the 28th Master Musician Festival in Pulaski County coming up, officials were excited to announce that Somerset Native Marko Coomer will be this year’s featured artist.

Master Musicians Festival Board Vice President Julie Harris said they are bringing live music back to the city.

“We’re excited to bring people back, we did not have a festival last year and we really missed all of those people being out on Festival Fields, so we’re looking forward to it,” Harris said.

While also drawing attention to local artists, including Coomer.

“He’s done a lot of excellent work here in the community. His artwork has been seen at downtown businesses, windowfronts, he’s an exceptional artist,” Harris said.

Coomer said he was excited when her heard the news.

“They called and asked me if I wanted to do it, so I created the piece specifically for them. It’s called “Festival Fields” and I just wanted to focus on the people aspect of the festivals, especially after the pandemic,” Coomer said.

Coomer’s piece will be auctioned off during the festival, the funds raised will go back into supporting next year’s MMF.

“I’m all in for it, I think it’s a great event and to have that kind of talent in Kentucky is great, people should take advantage of that opportunity, especially after what we’ve been through,” Coomer said.

Harris says the event will take place July 16th-17th, tickets are still available but running out fast, you can go to here for more information.

