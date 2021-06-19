Advertisement

Police: Florida man pulled gun at Starbucks over cream cheese

Police say an angry Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru worker because they forget the...
Police say an angry Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru worker because they forget the cream cheese with his bagel. The employee just happened to be the daughter of the Miami Gardens police chief.(Miami Dade Corrections)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI GARENS, Fla. (AP) — Police say an angry Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru worker because they forget the cream cheese with his bagel. The employee just happened to be the daughter of the Miami Gardens police chief.

Police say the man, identified in a police report as Omar Wright, 38, became angry at a Starbucks drive-thru when they messed up his order earlier this week.

According to an arrest report, he returned to the window, screaming at the employee and pulled out a gun.

The employee says the man shouted threats but did not point the gun at her.

Wright is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. He was being held on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened Thursday afternoon at the apartment complex on Winnie Street.
Name of man who died after Lexington shooting released
Police were called to the scene of a shooting at the corner of Mill and Short streets early...
One dead in early morning shooting
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Bear killed after attacking sleeping teen at Great Smoky Mountains campsite
When you work on a 22-acre property, surrounded by horse farms and farmland, you’re going to...
WKYT station cat, ‘George,’ reunited with family after six years
Now Hiring: Kentucky businesses looking for employees

Latest News

Jason Sharp, 32, is charged with third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual...
Jessamine Co. teacher arrested, charged with rape, sexual abuse
Troopers say the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. Saturday at Browns Ferry Road near Johnson...
3 killed in early-morning Georgetown County, SC, crash involving bus, SUV
The two communities joined each other Saturday to celebrate the federal holiday, which...
WATCH | Harrodsburg and Danville communities celebrate Juneteenth
Next Three Days Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A calm, warm evening