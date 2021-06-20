Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Strong storms bring changes this week

Strong to severe storms are expected Monday afternoon and evening across the Commonwealth as a...
Strong to severe storms are expected Monday afternoon and evening across the Commonwealth as a cold front dives in(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While Summer-like conditions have persisted through the weekend, we now focus on another system diving in from the northwest that is expected to bring strong storms once more but also cooler Fall-like air.

Dry conditions will persist throughout this evening and into tonight, with mostly clear skies and mild temperatures. We’ll slowly fall through the 80s and 70s for this evening and eventually end up into the 60s by the overnight hours. Winds continue from the southwest around 5-10mph for this evening and tonight, so some humidity will still be out there as well.

By Monday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid to upper-60s. Gusty southwesterly winds will be with us throughout the first part of the day, with sustained winds of 15-20mph likely and gusts of 30+mph possible as well. These winds help drive another warm and humid day where highs are expected to reach back into the 80s, but some areas may end up slightly cooler due to more clouds and another system moving in. As we get towards noon, a cold front will be diving in from the northwest bringing strong to severe thunderstorms to our region. This front will continue to move into eastern and southern Kentucky as we head through the afternoon and evening hours. Strong/damaging winds, hail, and flash flooding will be possible with these storms, but we can also never rule out a quick spin-up.

The cold front continues into the early morning hours of Tuesday before clearing out of the later morning and afternoon hours. Once it clears, we’ll be left with a drier pattern that will last through nearly the end of the work week before another system comes in next weekend. We’ll also be left with Fall-like air once more, with highs staying in the 70s both Tuesday and Wednesday and even staying below average through Friday. We’ll also have less humidity during this time, making it feel very pleasant during the dry stretch.

