Ally Blake’s Forecast | One Hot Day

Sunday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning everyone! It is Sunday, Father’s Day, and the First official day of Summer 2021.

Today is panning out to look better than previously anticipated. Starting off with partly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 60′s and low 70′s with high humidity levels. The chance of showers and storms will be around, so be mindful if making any outdoor plans for Father’s Day, but overall I think most will stay dry. Highs will be again close to the mid 80′s, but add in the muggier air and you may want to watch golf inside with your day for the holiday versus playing golf outside. Overall the morning and midday will be the best time for outdoor plans, but big changes are on the way.

Monday looks to be similar starting mostly cloudy, it will be a tad less humid and warm, but a cold front will come through late. The storm prediction center has put us under a level 1/5 risk for severe weather. Major impacts include flash flooding and gusty winds. This will drop temps significantly into Tuesday. Additionally, Tuesday looks to be wet early on before drying out late day and highs only in the low 70′s and lows in the 50′s. Wednesday into Thursday, we will rebound with sunny skies and temps moving into the upper 70′s and low 80′s before our next system rolls on through into the weekend.

I hope you all have a great day:)

