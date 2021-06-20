Annual Juneteenth Jubilee in Lexington celebrates freedom

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time, Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday, but many have gathered to honor the day for decades.

Saturday celebrations continued across Lexington. The 16th annual Juneteenth Jubilee was held in African Cemetery No. 2.

156 years ago, more than 100,000 formerly enslaved people fought for freedom.

“Most people think of Fourth of July as Independence Day,” said Yvonne Giles, the Education Coordinator for African Cemetery No. 2. “Juneteenth is Independence Day for enslaved African Americans.”

This year, the day is historic, after President Joe Biden declared it a National Holiday on Thursday. It’s something Giles wasn’t sure she’d see in her lifetime.

“Yesterday when I heard the announcement, I think I was stunned more than anything. Because you know, you hear those conversations all the time.”

It was talk that finally turned into action.

“They left their places of enslavement to fight in an uncertain situation, uncertain war, not knowing whether they would be free or not. Whether they would live or not. But they chose to make that sacrifice,” said Giles.

For the past 16 years, Giles has organized the Jubilee at African Cemetery No. 2, a day to honor the Union Soldiers in the United States Colored Troops.

“The turning tide was the 24,000 African American men from Kentucky who joined the Union Army.”

A celebration Giles and the Lexington community have been waiting for for years.

The Jubilee included a dedication from Mayor Linda Gorton, a song, and an educational lesson to show what these Union soldiers went through while fighting for freedom.

