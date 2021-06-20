Advertisement

Booker gets first triple-double, Suns beat Clippers 120-114

Booker had 40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists for his first career triple-double.
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) celebrates near the end of the second half of Game 1 of the...
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) celebrates near the end of the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals as Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann, right, looks on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By David Brandt
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) - Devin Booker had 40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists for his first career triple-double and the Phoenix Suns overcame Chris Paul’s absence to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-114 on Sunday in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Paul sat out because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard missed his third straight game because of a sprained right knee. Deandre Ayton had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Suns. Cameron Payne started for Paul and had 11 points and nine assists to help the Suns win their seventh straight game.

Paul George had 34 points for Los Angeles. Game 2 is on Tuesday night in Phoenix.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to the scene of a shooting at the corner of Mill and Short streets early...
One dead in early morning shooting
Jason Sharp, 32, is charged with third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual...
Jessamine Co. teacher arrested, charged with rape, sexual abuse
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Bear killed after attacking sleeping teen at Great Smoky Mountains campsite
Last month, two performers at the UK College of Fine Arts discovered their lockers had been...
Two UK music students’ instruments worth thousands of dollars stolen from their lockers
First Alert Weather Day
Ally Blake’s Forecast | First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

Louis Oosthuizen, of South Africa, reacts to making his eagle putt on the 18th green during the...
Trio leads the U.S. Open after three rounds
Lewis County softball advances to KHSAA Final Four
Lewis County keeps Cinderella’s dream alive, beats Boyle County 6-2
UK’s T.J. Collett named 2021 Senior CLASS Award winner
Kentucky volleyball returns to Lexington as national champs.
Reds to honor UK volleyball national champs