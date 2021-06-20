Advertisement

Bowden Jr. attends youth football camp in Somerset

Bowden was a special guest at the camp last year and he’s back again to inspire youngsters with NFL dreams.
By Alex Walker
Updated: 1 hour ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Lynn Bowden Jr. is set to enter his second season with the Miami Dolphins, but before he reports to training camp, the former Kentucky star made the visit to Somerset to attend their youth football camp.

Bowden was a special guest at the camp last year and he’s back again to inspire youngsters with NFL dreams.

The camp is for kids from 1st grade-6th grade and they got to run drills and catch passes from the Dolphins wide receiver. Bowden said he is happy to give back to the state that gave him so much.

“You know it means a lot, I wish I had opportunities like this as a young kid and I know just them seeing me out here, I was once them and it just means everything to me,” said Bowden. “I wanted to bring my son, but I had a couple things I had to do before, I know he’s going to be running me crazy, so next time whenever I come back I’m going to bring him.”

Bowden finished with 28 catches for 211 yards in ten games with Miami during his rookie season.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

