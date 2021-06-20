Butler tops Daviess County 13-2, wins first state softball title

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Butler beat Daviess County 13-2 Sunday afternoon at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington to capture its first state softball championship.

After a scoreless first three innings, Butler scored the first two runs of the game in the fourth inning. Sadie Werner and Addisyn McNeil provided RBI base knocks. Daviess County would tie it 2-2 before the Bearettes ended the game with eleven straight runs. They scored five runs in the sixth inning and six runs in the seventh inning.

Tournament MVP Kyndal Tinnell hit a grand slam in the sixth inning to break the game open. She finished with three homers and 15 RBI in the state tournament. Her teammates Addisyn McNeil and Maria Peguero were also named to the All-Tournament team.

