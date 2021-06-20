Advertisement

Corbin Tourism Commission announces plans to renovate ‘sleeper train car’

Officials say restoration is set to begin on Monday.
Officials say restoration is set to begin on Monday.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A project that has been in the making for several years will take another step towards completion this week

“She has been here since 2015 and the Corbin Tourism Commission has finally the resources and the ability to do the exterior renovation of the car,” Maggy Monhollen said.

The Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission is moving forward with the renovation of the city’s sleeper train car, which is just a small piece to a much larger puzzle.

“In 2014 we started the development of the Corbin Rail Museum and the rolling stock that we have outside our old railroad depot is part of that larger project,” Monhollen said. “So the tourism commission is working towards the development of a state-of-the-art rail museum.”

The collection features a handcrafted steam engine and an original caboose, pieces that were hauled all the way from Bainbridge, Georgia.

“In 2018, we fully restored all the pieces. She is is the last remaining steam engine in the world to ever be handcrafted by the L & N,” Monhollen said. “Our board as well as myself are thrilled to be able to move forward with the project. It’s something that not only preserves the history and heritage of the Corbin people but it also acts as a tourism attraction to our community.”

