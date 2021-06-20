Grave of Gen. Granger rededicated on anniversary of announcement that led to Juneteenth

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Major General Gordon Granger was sent to Galveston, Texas at the end of the Civil War.

“To read general order number 3. Which set forth that from hence forth, the enslaved people in Texas were free,” said Chaplain Roger Hurt with the Sons Of Union Veterans of the Civil War.

Until that day, June 19, 1865 they did not know President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

“They celebrated and began calling that day Juneteenth.”

And the General who delivered the life changing news is buried right here in Lexington Cemetery.

“We’re going to rededicate his grave marker. The impressive monument right behind me.”

Chaplain Hurt said there couldn’t have been a more appropriate day to rededicate General Granger’s grave marker.

“We now, thanks to Congress, have a new federal holiday in commemoration of that happy event.”

Juneteenth events were celebrated across the state to celebrate the newly deemed national holiday.

