Advertisement

Grave of Gen. Granger rededicated on anniversary of announcement that led to Juneteenth

The grave marker of Major General Gordon General was rededicated to celebrate the anniversary...
The grave marker of Major General Gordon General was rededicated to celebrate the anniversary of the announcement that led to Juneteenth.(Source: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Major General Gordon Granger was sent to Galveston, Texas at the end of the Civil War.

“To read general order number 3. Which set forth that from hence forth, the enslaved people in Texas were free,” said Chaplain Roger Hurt with the Sons Of Union Veterans of the Civil War.

Until that day, June 19, 1865 they did not know President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

“They celebrated and began calling that day Juneteenth.”

And the General who delivered the life changing news is buried right here in Lexington Cemetery.

“We’re going to rededicate his grave marker. The impressive monument right behind me.”

Chaplain Hurt said there couldn’t have been a more appropriate day to rededicate General Granger’s grave marker.

“We now, thanks to Congress, have a new federal holiday in commemoration of that happy event.”

Juneteenth events were celebrated across the state to celebrate the newly deemed national holiday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened Thursday afternoon at the apartment complex on Winnie Street.
Name of man who died after Lexington shooting released
Police were called to the scene of a shooting at the corner of Mill and Short streets early...
One dead in early morning shooting
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Bear killed after attacking sleeping teen at Great Smoky Mountains campsite
When you work on a 22-acre property, surrounded by horse farms and farmland, you’re going to...
WKYT station cat, ‘George,’ reunited with family after six years
Now Hiring: Kentucky businesses looking for employees

Latest News

The Jubilee included a dedication from Mayor Linda Gorton, a song, and an educational lesson to...
Annual Juneteenth Jubilee in Lexington celebrates freedom
Louis Oosthuizen, of South Africa, reacts to making his eagle putt on the 18th green during the...
Trio leads the U.S. Open after three rounds
Jason Sharp, 32, is charged with third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual...
Jessamine Co. teacher arrested, charged with rape, sexual abuse
Troopers say the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. Saturday at Browns Ferry Road near Johnson...
3 killed in early-morning Georgetown County, SC, crash involving bus, SUV