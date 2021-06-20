Advertisement

Lexington Police arrest man accused of using gun to steal woman’s car

Mug shot of Joseph Buckman
Mug shot of Joseph Buckman(Fayette County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been charged with robbery after Lexington Police say he used a gun to steal a car from a woman early Saturday morning.

Lexington Police arrested Joseph Buckman, 42, of Lexington, just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

According to Buckman’s arrest citation, the victim told police Buckman approached her on Elkhorn Road just before 1 a.m., and pulled up his shirt, showing the grip of a handgun.

Police say the victim told them Buckman forced her to get into the passenger seat of her car, and he drove to several locations in the area, before the victim was able to escape the car and call for help.

Police arrested Buckman a short time later. He’s charged with first-degree robbery.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to the scene of a shooting at the corner of Mill and Short streets early...
One dead in early morning shooting
Jason Sharp, 32, is charged with third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual...
Jessamine Co. teacher arrested, charged with rape, sexual abuse
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Bear killed after attacking sleeping teen at Great Smoky Mountains campsite
Last month, two performers at the UK College of Fine Arts discovered their lockers had been...
Two UK music students’ instruments worth thousands of dollars stolen from their lockers
First Alert Weather Day
Ally Blake’s Forecast | First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

Father's Day Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | One Hot Day
Wolfe County Search & Rescue assists after a crash Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Minutes after training operation ends, Wolfe Co. Search & Rescue helps three people injured in crash
WATCH | Lexington hosts 17th annual Father’s Day celebration
WATCH | Lexington hosts 17th annual Father’s Day celebration
For the first time, Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday, but many have gathered...
WATCH | Annual Juneteenth Jubilee in Lexington celebrates freedom