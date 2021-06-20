Minutes after training operation ends, Wolfe Co. Search & Rescue helps three people injured in crash

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Wolfe County Search & Rescue members say they were at the right place at the right time Saturday, when they were able to quickly respond to a crash minutes after a training operation ended.

Wolfe County Search & Rescue officials say they had just left the training operation Saturday afternoon when they were called to a crash nearby on Rock Bridge Road. They say a car crashed into two trees along the road, and the driver was knocked unconscious. Two other passengers in the car also had injuries.

Wolfe County Search & Rescue officials say they quickly arrived on scene, and provided aid to those injured until the Wolfe County Volunteer Fire Department could arrive with the jaws of life to help those injured get out of the car.

They say all three people injured in the crash were taken to the hospital, two of them with critical injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

