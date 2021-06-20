Advertisement

One Eastern Kentucky fire & rescue dept. is mourning the loss of its captain

One Eastern Kentucky fire & rescue dept. is mourning the loss of its captain
By Dakota Makres
Updated: 9 hours ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Watts-Caney Fire and Rescue Department is mourning the loss of Captain Scott Hensley.

Department officials said Hensley was a volunteer with the team for more than five years. They said he did everything from being an engineer to a firefighter/EMT.

“Scott loved serving his community. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers,” officials said.

