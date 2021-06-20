Advertisement

Propane tank leak briefly shuts down part of New Circle Road in Lexington

(WAVE 3 News)
By WKYT News Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Part of New Circle Road was briefly shut down Sunday afternoon, while firefighters worked to get a propane leak under control.

The Lexington Fire Department says firefighters were called to the 1200 block of New Circle Road just after 1 p.m. When they arrived, they say they found a large propane tank that was leaking.

Firefighters asked Lexington Police to shut down traffic in the inner loop of New Circle Road, between Trade Center Drive and Liberty Road, while they were dealing with the leak.

Firefighters say the leak was controlled around 2 p.m., and the inner loop of New Circle Road reopened to traffic. They say it’s unclear what caused the propane tank to leak. No injuries were reported.

