Theft suspect wanted in multiple central Ky. counties arrested in Boyle Co.

Mug shot of Douglas Shearer
Mug shot of Douglas Shearer(Boyle County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man facing charges in at least six central Kentucky counties was arrested by the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office Sunday morning.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Douglas A. Shearer on Shelby Street in Junction City, because the sheriff’s office says his vehicle had a registration plate that didn’t match the vehicle.

Upon further investigation, deputies say they found Shearer, who lives in Lancaster, had a suspended license and seven active warrants.

The Boyle County Sheriff’s Office says Shearer was wanted for theft by deception, including cold checks, and theft by failure to make required disposition of property. Deputies say the charges stem from investigations in Bourbon, Casey, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, and Harrison Counties.

Deputies also say some people in Boyle County had hired Shearer for work, and paid him, but he never completed the work. The Boyle County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who may be a victim to contact the office at 859-238-1123.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

