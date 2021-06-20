Advertisement

Trio leads the U.S. Open after three rounds

Luis Oosthuizen, Mackenzie Hughes and Russell Henley share the lead to 5-under.
Louis Oosthuizen, of South Africa, reacts to making his eagle putt on the 18th green during the...
Louis Oosthuizen, of South Africa, reacts to making his eagle putt on the 18th green during the third round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By Associated Press
SAN DIEGO (AP) - There’s a three-way tie after three rounds of the U.S. Open. An already-wild ride looks to get even more interesting at Torrey Pines.

Luis Oosthuizen rolled in a 51-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole to punctuate an up-and-down round, moving him into a tie with Mackenzie Hughes and Russell Henley heading into Sunday’s final round.

Oosthuizen was one back at 4 under to start the third round, but dropped two shots. He jump-started his round with a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th and brought the crowd to his feet with the eagle on 18 to shoot 1-under 70.

An eagle also highlighted Hughes’ round. He made a 63-footer on the par-5 13th from a spot close to where Tiger Woods made eagle in the third round at the 2008 U.S. Open. Hughes also got up and down on 18 for birdie to shoot 68.

Henley shared the overnight lead with Bland and reached 6 under before a bogey at No. 15 dropped him back. He shot 71.

Former U.S. Open champions Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau are lurking, two shots back.

