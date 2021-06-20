Advertisement

World War II veterans honored with special flight in Frankfort on Father’s Day

A group of World War II veterans took part in a special flight Sunday, June 20, 2021 in...
A group of World War II veterans took part in a special flight Sunday, June 20, 2021 in Frankfort, Ky.(Grace Finerman)
By Grace Finerman
Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Five World War II veterans spent part of Father’s Day on a special flight in a B-25 twin-engine bomber plane.

Honor Flights Bluegrass helped organize Sunday’s flight, as part of a tour the plane made around Kentucky, honoring veterans at each stop.

“They’re the lucky ones who came home,” Jeff Thoke, Honor Flights Bluegrass Chairman, said of the veterans. “They went overseas and did what they had to do.”

Verner Ferguson, who turns 100 on June 23, was one of the veterans on the flight Sunday. He was a squad leader in World War II, traveling across Europe. He told WKYT he remembers seeing planes, just like this one. during the war.

“I have memories of those boys flying over, and I just wanted to go with them,” Ferguson said. “This will substitute.”

Another World War II veteran on the flight, Dennis Cravens, just celebrated his 103rd birthday.

“It’s a pleasure to be out here, and to meet all these people.” Cravens said.

At the time of the war, Cravens was helping build ships in Evansville, but decided to enlist in the military to fight for his country.

Honor Flights Bluegrass is planning an honor flight for World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans to Washington, D.C. on October 20. For more information about that flight, click here.

