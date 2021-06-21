Advertisement

Carter County jailer arrested by Kentucky State Police for DUI

(WSAZ, KSP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON, Ky (WSAZ) - A Carter County jailer was arrested Sunday and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

According to Kentucky State Police, the incident happened in the area of Lakeview Circle.

A driver informed troopers that another driver, later identified as Robert Boggs, hit their vehicle at the junction of KY 773 and Lakeview Circle. 

According to a release by KSP, following the collision Boggs continued traveling and the driver of the vehicle he hit followed until Boggs backed into a driveway on Lakeview Circle.

Officials say while backing in the driveway, Boggs hit the other vehicle two more times before stopping. 

The driver of the other vehicle told troopers they had to exit the car and knock on the window of Boggs’ vehicle before he realized he had been involved in an accident.

After performing field sobriety tests, Boggs was arrested and lodged in the Boyd County Detention Center.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Sharp, 32, is charged with third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual...
Jessamine Co. teacher arrested, charged with rape, sexual abuse
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette
Loved ones lit candles in memory of Webb.
Vigil held for Lexington father shot and killed downtown Saturday
Mug shot of Joseph Buckman
Lexington Police arrest man accused of using gun to steal woman’s car
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river

Latest News

Jessamine Co. teacher arrested, charged with rape, sexual abuse
WATCH | Jessamine Co. teacher arrested, charged with rape, sexual abuse
AppHarvest breaks ground on new facility to produce strawberries
WATCH | AppHarvest breaks ground on new facility to produce strawberries
Lexington city pools expanding their hours
WATCH | Lexington city pools expanding their hours
Kentucky search warrant task force to hold second meeting
WATCH | Kentucky search warrant task force to hold second meeting
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 115 new COVID-19 cases; 1.95% positivity rate