Advertisement

Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass Golf Classic returns this week

For over 40 years, Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass has been hosting its annual Gold...
For over 40 years, Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass has been hosting its annual Gold Classic, all in an effort to help children in central Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For over 40 years, Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass has held its annual Golf Classic, only missing last year due to the pandemic. Through this charity event over the years, they’ve been able to raise $14 million, which goes to providing shelter, food, clothing, and more to children in need.

“I think kids are our future and in this situation there are 20,000 kids a year in just our immediate area that we’re able to affect by raising this money,” said Mollie Brennan, chair of the Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass.

Because of events like the Golf Classic, Brennan says Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass is able to help roughly 20,000 children every year and even with the pandemic canceling many of their events last year, they were still able to carry out their mission.

“It was amazing, people came out and just wrote the checks and not lighter either, it was another $350,000 that we were able to distribute and help especially during a pandemic,” Brennan said.

And along with being excited about being able to hold the event again this year, Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass is also announcing a new chair that will help grow the organization into the future.

“I’m handing over the reins to Matthew Mitchell, and he is an incredible part of our community with such a generous heart and I cannot wait to see where he takes this going forward,” Brennan said. “And I think that it can become so much more than just a golf tournament.”

Golf teams participating this year will bid virtually to play with celebrities on Thursday and then play commences on Friday throughout the day.

If you’d like to donate, you can do it on their website at childrenscharityofthebluegrass.org.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Sharp, 32, is charged with third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual...
Jessamine Co. teacher arrested, charged with rape, sexual abuse
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette
Loved ones lit candles in memory of Webb.
Vigil held for Lexington father shot and killed downtown Saturday
Mug shot of Joseph Buckman
Lexington Police arrest man accused of using gun to steal woman’s car
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river

Latest News

Jessamine Co. teacher arrested, charged with rape, sexual abuse
WATCH | Jessamine Co. teacher arrested, charged with rape, sexual abuse
AppHarvest breaks ground on new facility to produce strawberries
WATCH | AppHarvest breaks ground on new facility to produce strawberries
Lexington city pools expanding their hours
WATCH | Lexington city pools expanding their hours
Kentucky search warrant task force to hold second meeting
WATCH | Kentucky search warrant task force to hold second meeting
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 115 new COVID-19 cases; 1.95% positivity rate