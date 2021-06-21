Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms and Heavy Rain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT First Alert Weather Day.

On this first full day of Summer, we are tracking a fall cold front into the bluegrass state. This is bringing heavy rain and strong storms to the region today and will be followed by another big blast of September temps. Things turn stormy again by the end of the week into the coming weekend as another front sweeps in.

Today’s front turns active, especially across central and eastern Kentucky. Storms that go up may turn strong or severe and produce torrential rains that can cause local high water issues.

Behind this front comes some of the good stuff as September keeps throwing shots at us here in June. I for one am not complaining about this. Tuesday starts in the 50s and ends with highs in the 70-75 degree range for many as humidity levels tank. This allows for Tuesday night lows to drop way down there and we should be able to hit some upper 40s again.

Wednesday is another fantastic day to get out and enjoy.

Temps start to recover on Thursday as we watch start to track the next system rolling in here. This looks like a setup to feature waves of heavy rain producing showers and storms around here from the end of the week through the weekend, at least.

This may unleash some big time rain amounts on the region and this is a concerning look taking shape.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.