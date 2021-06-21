Advertisement

Father’s Day exercise-a-thon raises money for Alzheimer’s Association, honors late dad

It was a 16-hour event held on Father's Day.
By WKYT News Staff
STANTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An exercise-a-thon held Sunday in Stanton was meant to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s research.

Angela Todd was the organizer who also wanted to honor her dad by holding the event on Father’s Day.

It was a 16-hour marathon that turned each step into money raised for the local Alzheimer’s Association Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana chapter.

It’s a cause that’s close to her heart.

“My father passed away in 2009 from Alzheimer’s,” Todd said. “He was diagnosed around 2003 so we didn’t have him very long once he was diagnosed.”

It was her dad’s affinity for exercise that inspired the event, and Todd thought there was no better day to hold it than on Father’s Day.

“It’s my way of not only remembering him but just honoring him and hoping that a lot more daughters don’t lose their daddies to this ugly disease,” Todd said.

A newly FDA approved drug aimed at slowing down the progression of Alzheimer’s is driving that hope.

And Todd aims to pick it up and run with it.

“This is a first step, so now that we have this one drug, we can hopefully get more funding from outside organizations and big money companies and just throw some money at this disease,” Todd said. “Then maybe we can find a true cure, so I’m hopeful that this will lead to so much more.”

The exercise-a-thon raised $2,400 to help Alzheimer’s Association care, support, and research programs.

Todd said she is planning to make this an annual event and is already planning how to raise even more money next year.

