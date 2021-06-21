Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 115 new COVID-19 cases; 1.95% positivity rate

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Updated: 38 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 115 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 463,692 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 1.95% positivity rate. Of Monday’s new cases, 14 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were three reported COVID-19 related deaths on Monday. That brings the state total to 7,190.

As of Monday, 202 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 48 are in the ICU, and 28 are on ventilators.

The governor says 2,160,140 Kentuckians have at least received their first dose of the vaccine.

