Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Soaking rains settle in today

Strong to severe storms possible today
Strong to severe storms possible today(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Rounds of showers & thunderstorms will move through the region over the next couple of days.

These showers & storms could lead to an elevated threat of flash flooding. Some of us might even see a few thunderstorms reach strong levels. Primary issues with those are going to be strong winds. Winds might reach the severe thunderstorm criteria. That means we could see gusts up to 60MPH.

On the other side of this cold front, you will find highs tumbling down to some much cooler levels. I think there is a solid chance that some of you do not even get out of the upper 60s for highs. Yes, summer just started and we have numbers like that. It is downright cool!

Take care of each other!

